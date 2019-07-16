BBBS secures mentoring funds

GREENVILLE – Greenville Rotary Club recently awarded Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County a grant during its annual Rotary Gives Back Luncheon. The funds received are earmarked specifically for Darke County afterschool programs held at Ansonia, Greenville, and Versailles Schools during the 2019-2020 academic year. “The support we receive from Greenville Rotary Club and the surrounding community is truly a blessing for our agency. It enables us to continue to serve children in need of a positive role model in the Darke County area,” stated Executive Director, Jennifer Bruns.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. Their vision is for all children to achieve success in life. One-to-one mentoring programs provide support, activities, education, and most importantly, a mentor for children who may be considered at-risk. Children involved in this program have the opportunity to engage in fun, social, and academic enrichment activities with their mentor. Thanks to generous donations like that from Greenville Rotary Club, mentor and mentee matches in the Darke County area continue to grow and help children in a positive way.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way member agency. If you would like to become an event sponsor, donor, volunteer, or learn more about how you can defend the potential of youth in our area, contact our local agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.