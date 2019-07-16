MCT, DCCA auditions planned

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts is once again presenting its annual week-long Missoula Children’s Theatre residency offering youngsters the opportunity to participate in a full-scale musical theatre production; this year’s show is Peter and Wendy, a retelling of the classic tale of Peter Pan. Auditions will be held on Monday, July 29 from 10 a.m. until noon; rehearsals continue throughout the week, culminating in two performances on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 3 and 7 p.m. All activities take place at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville.

All students entering grades one through 12 are encouraged to audition for one of the approximately 60 roles available. There is no charge for participation in this production; however, a registration form signed by a parent or guardian is required. These forms are available prior to auditions by contacting DCCA and at the audition. Those wanting to try out should arrive by the scheduled starting time and remain for the entire session. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for the first rehearsal which begins 30 minutes after the casting announcement at the end of auditions; subsequent rehearsals take place daily from 10 a.m. until noon and 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. Although not all cast members are needed at every session, those auditioning should have a clear schedule for the entire week.

Among the roles to be cast are the elusive Peter Pan, his Shadow, Tinkerbell, the Lost Boys, Wendy, her brothers John and Michael and their parents Mr. and Mrs. Darling as well as their faithful friends Nana and Liza. Other roles include the notorious Captain Hook, his Pirate Crew, the Crocodile, Tiger Lily, the band of Neverlanders and Neverland Creatures, and a group of Stormy Clouds who fly their way to Neverland. Assistant directors who will aid in rehearsals throughout the week will also be chosen. No advance preparation is required for this group audition, but youngsters should be aware that paying close attention to the MCT tour directors’ instructions is essential to a successful audition.

The residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre is made possible by a grant from Darke County Endowment for the Arts. DCCA also receives funding from local businesses, foundations, and the Ohio Arts Council, and is supported by membership donations. Tickets to the show cost $5; to reserve tickets for either Saturday performance of Peter and Wendy or for further details regarding auditions and the production, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908 or dcca@darkecountyarts.org.