SNB is a Legacy Donor

GREENVILLE – Continuing their commitment to the local community, Second National Bank is once again a Legacy Donor, the highest tier of supporter, to Main Street Greenville, a non-profit organization focusing on historic preservation and downtown revitalization.

“Second National Bank is a loyal and generous supporter of Main Street Greenville,” said Crysta Hutchinson Bloomingdale, Executive Director. “Their contribution allows us to present downtown events that bring the community together. The support of Second National Bank also allows us to provide services to the existing downtown business community and recruit new entrepreneurs.”

Some of the events supported by Second National Bank include multiple First Fridays and Small Business Saturday, both of which encourage people to spend time in historic downtown Greenville and shop locally.

Second National Bank is also the sponsor of a brand new event focused on small business recruitment, the Downtown Greenville Open House. In order to further facilitate property investment and business expansion Main Street Greenville will host an evening open house where several available downtown storefronts will be open to potential business owners at the same time. The event is set to take place on Friday, July 26 from 4-6 p.m. and six properties are expected to be open to tour. In addition to the open storefronts information about business planning, commercial lending, and the permitting process will be provided to interested participants.

Second National Bank is headquartered in Greenville and is part of the Park National Bank Corporation, a group of strong community banks based in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina and South Carolina. Second National Bank was chartered in July 1883 and has seven offices located in Celina, Fort Recovery, Greenville, Versailles and Arcanum. Second National Bank is dedicated to serving our communities and helping them to grow and prosper through financial support and volunteer efforts by our associates.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and growth in historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org, follow them on Facebook, or contact them at 937-548-4998.