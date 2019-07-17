BHHS Pro Realty sponsors event

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts recognized Merry Lee Cross and Shaun Hayes of BHHS Pro Realty for their sponsorship of the annual fun-filled fundraiser “Barbecue and Blues,” held July 12 at the Greenville Public Library. According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, DCCA thanks Merry Lee Cross and Shaun Hayes of BHHS Pro Realty for sponsorship of the event and is grateful for their support of the arts in Darke County; monies generated from the fundraising event will help enable our organization to bring high quality performing artists to our community.”

DCCA Artistic Director David Warner said, “Barbecue and Blues has become an extremely popular summertime event.” Proceeds from Barbecue and Blues support DCCA programming, helping make possible DCCA’s Arts in Education program as well as the Family Theatre Series and a summer theatre residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre. “Without fundraisers such as these, DCCA could not provide AIE at no charge to students, Family Theatre tickets for $5, or hands-on theatre experience with MCT at no cost to participants. DCCA is grateful to the Greenville Public Library for hosting this fantastic event,” Warner concluded.

Additional sponsors of the event included Matt and Angie Arnold, George and Becky Luce, Ben and Gail Overholser and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home. Other sponsors are Matt & Mindy Steyer, Erwin Brothers, Rumpke, Sue Bowman of HER Realtors, and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund. Proceeds from “Barbecue and Blues” support DCCA programming, helping make possible DCCA’s Arts in Education program as well as the Family Theatre Series and a summer theatre residency by Missoula Children’s Theatre.

Darke County Center for the Arts presents and promotes performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. For more information about “Barbecue and Blues,” or DCCA’s upcoming 2019-2020 Season contact the DCCA office at (937) 547-0908.