Hulsmeyer promoted at Midmark

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, recently announced that Sue Hulsmeyer was promoted to vice president, human resources and corporate communications. In this leadership position, Hulsmeyer will be responsible for the alignment and development of the organization through communication, professional development, recruitment, total rewards, safety and change management.

Hulsmeyer most recently held the position of senior director, human resources, where she was instrumental in directing succession planning, coaching and teammate development.

John Baumann, Midmark president and CEO stated, “Sue has a keen awareness of Midmark’s incredible talent, special organizational dynamics and the rich culture we have at Midmark. She is adept at leading us in the development of our team and preparing us for our future. Sue will also have the significant responsibility of aligning our organization through communication and development in pursuit of our shared mission.”

Hulsmeyer brings with her nearly 30 years of experience in human resources, of which 18 were with Midmark. She also serves on the Darke County Community Improvement Council and the board of directors for Professional Women in Healthcare.

Hulsmeyer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in organizational management from Bluffton University.