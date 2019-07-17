GHS opens to ESCC program

GREENVILLE – A new cohort of Edison State Community College’s factory automation certificate program is set to begin this fall in Greenville.

The certificate program consists of ten courses that can be completed by taking one to two classes in four consecutive semesters. Students enrolled in the program will meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at the Greenville High School Advanced Manufacturing Lab to take courses in circuits, digital electronics, advanced controls, electronic devices, hydraulics and pneumatics, programmable logic controllers, industrial controls, and robotics.

The Factory Automation certificate provides students with the skills and knowledge to service, repair, and maintain various types of equipment and machinery found in industrial settings and in agricultural, construction, and landscaping environments.

Graduates of the program will have the opportunity to pursue various career options including service technician, equipment repair specialist, field service technician, production mechanic, and maintenance technician to name a few.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 2018 national salary average for this occupation is $51,630 while the state average is $52,610. This occupation is in high-demand in Ohio, which holds the fourth highest employment level of all states in this occupation.

For more information or to enroll, speak with an advisor by calling 937-548-5546 or visiting Edison State at Greenville located at 601 Wagner Avenue. Fall classes begin Aug. 26.