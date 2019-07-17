BRADFORD – On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Bradford Pumpkin Show will be hosting its annual Prince & Princess Pumpkin Pageant. The theme for this year’s pageant is “Fall for Christmas.” Contestants should be creative and dress as their favorite part of Christmas – whether you are a Christmas tree shinning bright on Christmas morning, a special present under the tree, or Rudolph pulling Santa’s sleigh with a bright shiny nose, as long as it’s Christmas anything goes.

Come and be jolly where confetti falls like snow and celebrate this year’s Bradford Pumpkin Show. All contestants must be between 6-11-years-old as of Oct. 1.

All contestants will be judged on stage in the following categories: Appearance, Stage Presence/Poise, Costume and Interview. There will be no pre-judging of the contestants.

The crowned Prince & Princess Pumpkin will each receive $50 and a trophy. First Runner-Up winners will receive $25 and a trophy. Second Runner-Up winners will receive $15 and a trophy. They will also award a trophy to the Best Costume for both the Prince and Princess contestants.

This event is generously sponsored by Treasures on High Concrete Statuary, specializing in concrete statuary, candleberry candles, and antiques.

All contestants must ride through Tuesday’s parade in their own vehicle. Please have your vehicle marked on both sides with your child’s name and be at the Bradford High School at 6:15 p.m. for the parade line-up. You are also invited to participate in Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday’s parade.

If you are interested in entering this pageant, please send a $20, non-refundable check made payable to the Bradford Pumpkin Show, ℅ Emily Welch, 5650 Croft Mill Road, Bradford, OH 45308. Entry deadline is Sept. 30. Along with the entry fee, please include your child’s name, date of birth, what school your child attends, their grade, parents’ names, e-mail address and telephone number. Registration forms are available on the Pumpkin Show’s website, bradfordpumpkinshow.com.

Again this year, they will hold a Prince & Princess Float Contest prior to the parade. They ask that all floats be brought to the Bradford High School parking lot on Tuesday by 6:15 p.m. for judging. Best Float overall will receive $75 and a trophy, second place will receive $50 and a trophy, and third place receives a trophy.

They ask that the Prince & Princess Pumpkin winners’ ride on the royalty float in the parade on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday of the 2019 Bradford Pumpkin Show. Float winners are also invited back to participate in these parades. Be at the Bradford High School by 6:15 p.m. for the parade line up on Wednesday and Thursday, and 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

If you have any questions, contact Emily Welch at (937) 418-0965 or welchemily@ymail.com.