GREENVILLE – The Memory Lane Seniors Dance will host a Summer Luau. The event will take place on Monday, July 22, 1-3:30 p.m., at the Greenville VFW.

Entertainment will be provided by Tom Everhart. There will be prizes for Best Dressed as well as door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

There will be a carry-in and a cash bar.

For more information, call 547-1905 or 547-4004.