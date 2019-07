GREENVILLE – A park board meeting is scheduled for this Thursday, July 18, 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in council chambers, second floor of the city building.

The Greenville CIC will meet on Wednesday, July 24, 1 p.m., in the Greenville Transit Facility for their regularly scheduled meeting.

The Tree Commission will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 25 at 1 p.m. in the Planning & Zoning Conference Room of the Municipal Building.