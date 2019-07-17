New village admin building official

ARCANUM — A ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the new Village of Arcanum’s administration and police headquarters on Tuesday afternoon at 309 Albright Street.

Arcanum Mayor Greg Baumle opened the ceremony with a welcome to those in attendance. Some of the 20-plus present included Ben Thaeler, District Director for the Office of Congressman Warren Davidson, USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) Rural Development State Director David L. Hall, Village of Arcanum council members Bonnie Millard and Tom Philpot, Arcanum Mayor Greg Baumle, and Arcanum Village Administrator Bill Kessler.

“Many, many years ago, 130 years ago, the village had decided to build a building that fit the village at that time,” said Kessler. He had taken to the podium to explain how the village reached this historical moment. He shared it was through the decisions of not only the planning committee but the council and the village mayors. “Here we are 130 years later; we are going to build a building that this village needs at this time.”

Hall, as a former small-town government official, also provided a few words to those in attendance, that a look back to the past allows moving forward into the future.

“When you plan for the future exciting things happen,” continued Hall on the new administration building that will be located behind the Arcanum VFW. It will be situated on five acres near the water, electric, and street departments as well as the new wastewater treatment plant.

Hall shared how the USDA assists communities similar to Arcanum, helping them to thrive, starting with a community getting together and thinking outside the box.

“When you thrive, Ohio thrives, and then America prospers,” continued Hall.

The village will utilize a $2.5 million loan through the USDA for the new 8,400-square-foot administrative building. It is one of three Ohio communities to receive $8.875 million in funding to build or improve community facilities.

According to a USDA report, Allwell Behavioral Health Services in Coshocton County will use a $2.275 million loan to construct an 11,500-square-foot building for comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment services. Licking County’s Granville Township will use $4.1 million to build a 20,825-square-foot building for their fire department and administration offices.

In all, the USDA will fund 17 projects through its Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.

Ashley Kelly, USDA community programs specialist, who has worked with the village since the start of the project, stated the $2.5 million will be “a low interest, fixed-rate, long-term loan that will provide the residents [of Arcanum] an affordable building that will serve them for decades.”

As previously reported, the new village building will include amenities such as a drive-up window for utility and tax payments. It will consist of a council room with enough space and flexibility for community meetings and will be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.

According to the USDA report, the new building will provide the full and part-time police department and support personnel with adequate, safe, and efficient space to serve the village’s 2,129 residents.

A ribbon-cutting with light refreshments and tours of the new wastewater treatment plant, 2410 Albright Rd., will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media A ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the new Village of Arcanum’s administration and police headquarters on Tuesday afternoon at 309 Albright Street. Pictured left to right: Councilmembers Tim Philpot and Bonnie Millard, Arcanum Mayor Greg Baumle, Arcanum Village Administrator Bill Kessler, Hannah Holtzapple of Garmin/Miller, and Principal, Garmann/Miller Architects-Engineers Matt Hibner. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_20190716_135411.jpg Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media A ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the new Village of Arcanum’s administration and police headquarters on Tuesday afternoon at 309 Albright Street. Pictured left to right: Councilmembers Tim Philpot and Bonnie Millard, Arcanum Mayor Greg Baumle, Arcanum Village Administrator Bill Kessler, Hannah Holtzapple of Garmin/Miller, and Principal, Garmann/Miller Architects-Engineers Matt Hibner. Courtesy photo | Darke County Media A ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the new Village of Arcanum’s administration and police headquarters on Tuesday afternoon at 309 Albright Street. The village will utilize a $2.5 million loan through the USDA for the new 8,400-square-foot administrative building. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_Arcanum.Admin_.building.rendering.jpg.jpg Courtesy photo | Darke County Media A ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the new Village of Arcanum’s administration and police headquarters on Tuesday afternoon at 309 Albright Street. The village will utilize a $2.5 million loan through the USDA for the new 8,400-square-foot administrative building. Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media A ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the new Village of Arcanum’s administration and police headquarters on Tuesday afternoon at 309 Albright Street. The village will utilize a $2.5 million loan through the USDA for the new 8,400-square-foot administrative building. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_20190716_140344.jpg Bethany J. Royer-DeLong | Darke County Media A ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the new Village of Arcanum’s administration and police headquarters on Tuesday afternoon at 309 Albright Street. The village will utilize a $2.5 million loan through the USDA for the new 8,400-square-foot administrative building.

One of three Ohio communities to receive funding from USDA

By Bethany J. Royer-Delong Darkecountymedia.com

