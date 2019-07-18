GREENVILLE – Are you grieving the death of a spouse? Or, do you know someone who is? The Loss of a Spouse seminar through GriefShare may help.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to noon, the Loss of a Spouse encouraging seminar will be held in the third floor Community Room at the Greenville Public Library. You’ll hear practical advice from others who’ve been there. You will know what to expect in your grief and how to cope with life without your spouse. You’ll also learn that it won’t always hurt this much.

This is one session only, and registration is required. There is a $5 fee which covers the cost of a book. Call Judy at 937-417-4438 for registration and more information.