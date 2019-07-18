NMPL Little Free Libraries

NEW MADISON – Summer Reading is in full swing at New Madison Public Library, but they are already working on new projects for the fall and beyond. One of their new projects is creating, placing, and maintaining Little Free Libraries. They are partnering with volunteers from the community and the Universalist Church of New Madison to provide little outposts where readers can find books in unusual spaces. The motto of Need a book, take a book; have a book, share it makes these spaces useful to our community. The plan is to get volunteers to help build these book-sharing spaces then we will place them in public areas, fill them with a variety of reading materials, and hope that others will borrow and share, too.

If you have never heard of a Little Free Library, visit https://littlefreelibrary.org/ where you will find among other things a map of existing Little Free Libraries, examples of LFL from all over the world, and a brief history of this book-sharing movement. In our quest to increase literacy of both adults and children in our communities, the staff and leadership here at NMPL hope that this project will bring books to those who cannot visit us and those who cannot afford to buy books. After all, everyone needs a little reading and sharing in their lives.

If you or someone you know is interested in helping with this project, give us a call at 937-996-1741 and ask for Brenda or Stephanie. You can also email brenda@mynmpl.org.