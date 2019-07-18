Medicinal practices from long ago

GREENVILLE – Join the Greenville Public Library on Tuesday, July 30, 6 p.m., as Kathy Creighton of the Butler County Historical Society presents “Popular Medicinal Practices During the 1800’s.” This program will be lived streamed and is family friendly.

Creighton shares “Bleed, blister and purge were the preferred methods used by physicians during the 1800’s.” You’ll learn how medicine evolved from the time of the Ancient Greeks through to the Civil War and other facts, such as what caused the death of President George Washington and what education was required to become a doctor in the 1800’s. This will be a fascinating program.