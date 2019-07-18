Puppeteer returns to library

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s next “Family Fun Day” is Wednesday, July 24 at 11 a.m. held in the Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall. We welcome back Frisch Marionettes who will perform “The Jungle Book.” Frisch works in the traditional styles of 19th Century European Puppetry with a contemporary twist. Every puppet is hand carved and every costume sewn and custom tailored for each character. This free show will be very lively and entertaining for all ages.

Many thanks to the Friends of the Library and Greyson James Steyer Memorial Fund of the Darke County Foundation for their generous sponsorship of “Family Fun Days.”