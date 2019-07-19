ODOT road closures

GREENVILLE – The Ohio Department of Transportation released the following road construction projects throughout Darke County.

US 127 between US 36 and SR 121, Daily lane closures through Dec. 6 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Kruckeberg Road between SR 121 and Jaysville St. Johns Road, ROAD CLOSURE through Dec. 6. The official detour is: SR 121 to Jaysville St. Johns Road.

SR 121 between Preble County Line and New Madison corporation limit, daily lane closures through Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.; one lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

SR 121 between SR 503 and Martz Street, daily lane closures through Aug. 2 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.; one lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

SR 118 between SR 49 and Russ Road, ROAD CLOSURE through Aug. 30. The official detour is: SR 49 to SR 47.

SR 722 between SR 503 and Gordon Landis Road, ROAD CLOSURE, July 29–Aug. 2. The official detour is: SR 722 to SR 49 to US 40 to SR 503 to SR 722.

SR 722 between Karr Road/Blose Road and Verona Pitsburg Road, ROAD CLOSURE, July 22–26. The official detour is: SR 722 to SR 49 to US 40 to SR 503 to SR 722.

SR 47 between McGreevey Road and Rehmerts Run Road, BRIDGE CLOSURE, July 22–Aug. 12. The official detour is: SR 185 to SR 48 to SR 66.