DC Foundation supports Gathering

GREENVILLE – So many organizations and people in the Darke County community have benefitted through financial support received from the Darke County Foundation. As one, the Garst Museum expresses its sincere appreciation of the Foundation’s support for The Gathering at Garst. In a sense, the work of the Foundation “gathers” the donations of many so that collectively a greater good can be achieved when contributions are distributed. By contributing to The Gathering at Garst, the Darke County Foundation is helping support an event that helps define our community. The 2019 Gathering at Garst will be held July 27–28 on the museum grounds.

Jenny Clark, Gathering at Garst chairperson, is shown with Christy Prakel, executive director of Darke County Foundation. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_Darke-County-Foundation-1-web.jpg Jenny Clark, Gathering at Garst chairperson, is shown with Christy Prakel, executive director of Darke County Foundation. Courtesy photo