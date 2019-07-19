Dave Knapp Ford donates

GREENVILLE – Garst Museum expresses its sincere appreciation to Dave Knapp Ford for being such an outstanding corporate citizen and a sponsor of this year’s Gathering at Garst. Supporting events and festivals like The Gathering at Garst, Dave Knapp Ford has, for 25 years, helped to make our community a hometown that exhibits pride in its organizations, citizens, and events.

The 2019 Gathering at Garst is July 27–28 on the museum grounds. The event will feature re-enactors at the living history encampment demonstrating a way of life at a time when the fort was the center of activity. The Garst Museum grounds will host artists showcasing their incredible talents, antiques sparking your memory of when your grandmother had “one of those,” performers delighting their audiences, and food carts catering culinary favorites.