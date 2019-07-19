Pell featured with jazz band

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Municipal Jazz Band will perform the first of its Jazz and Pops in the park concert this Sunday, July 21 at the Marling Band Shell area of the Greenville City Park. The concert will begin at 7pm and is free and open to the public.

This week the Greenville Municipal Jazz Band takes over the entertainment of the park by presenting an evening of Jazz and Pops music. Our guest artist for the evening will be Gracie Pell. Gracie is a 2019 graduate of Greenville Senior High School. A standout with the Wavaires, Gracie’s mature voice and smooth musical presentations earned her many huge ovations over her tenure with the group. Gracie intends to pursue a career in criminal justice at Indiana University East this fall. Gracie will be singing the Cole Porter standard Night and Day, the Arthur Hamilton standard Cry Me a River and the great Adele hit Skyfall.

Please plan to attend the Jazz and Pops in the Park concert this Sunday at the newly rebuilt Marling Band Shell area of the beautiful city park. Bench seating is available and you can bring your own chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy the show. The concert series is a great way to spend an evening listening to music, reading a book or just creating quality time with family and friends.

Please note, due to Gathering at Garst festivities, there will be no concert in the park on July 28. Concerts will resume on Aug. 4 with Doug Albright directing the Greenville Municipal Concert Band.