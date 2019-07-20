AHS band preview set

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Marching Band will hold a special “Preview” performance on Friday, July 26, from 3-8 p.m., at the Arcanum football stadium.

The event will run from 3-8 p.m. and will feature the following food trucks: Tin Roof Mobile from Piqua, Mo’s Mexican from Troy and Creme de la Creme Cakery from Arcanum.

This event is open to the community and will be the first glimpse of the 2019 marching band competition show. The show performance this year is entitled “Tribes.”

The marching band competition show will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the football stadium.

The drinks will be sold by the Arcanum Band Boosters and will be a fundraiser for the marching band. Come out to the high school football stadium in Arcanum on Friday, July 26, and support the Arcanum Marching Band.