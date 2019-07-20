Strawser named chair of walk

GREENVILLE – This year’s Darke County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will feature State of the Heart Care Executive Director Kristi Strawser as the chair.

The annual event, which serves Darke County residents, will be Saturday, Sept. 7. The Walk will be at Annie Oakley Park in downtown Greenville.

Strawser said she is pleased to be the chair of this year’s Walk because “Alzheimer’s disease is very important to me both professionally and personally. My family was deeply affected by Alzheimer’s disease. My grandfather suffered from this disease for many years. As Executive Director of State of the Heart, and also as a hospice nurse for many years, I have witnessed the effects of this disease on our community. It was important to me to do my part in helping to fight this terrible disease.”

Strawser, who was born and raised in Greenville, has been a nurse for many years and is certified as a Hospice and Palliative Care Nurse. Last month, she was selected to serve on Ohio’s first Palliative Care and Quality of Life Interdisciplinary Council.

“I love serving and giving back to my community,” she said.

In the Miami Valley, 30,000 individuals live with Alzheimer’s and around 90,000 family members and friends are caring for them. Alzheimer’s is a fatal brain disease that cannot be cured, prevented or slowed. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States killing more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

Once a month, the Alzheimer’s Association holds a support group for caregivers at the Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut St., Greenville. It is open to the public and is held at 3 p.m. every third Wednesday. Anyone needing services can call the Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

Eric VanVlymen, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter and Region 10, said, “the Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the largest opportunity we have to build awareness about the disease and to let people know about our services and that there is hope. Come out and join the fight. All of us working together can make a difference.”

Registration begins at 9 a.m. The walk starts at 10:15 a.m. While at the walk, participants can learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with a poignant tribute known as the Promise Garden ceremony.

All funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter serves a nine-county region. Nationwide, 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Register today for the Walk. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk or call 800.272.3900.