Barga performs at festival

GREENVILLE – The 2019 Annie Oakley Festival is proud to announce that Sereena Barga, a 2010 graduate of Greenville High School, will be performing at the Annie Oakley Festival on Friday evening, July 26, following the Little Miss Annie Oakley and Little Mr. Buffalo Bill competition, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Entertainment Stage. Barga is known for her debut single, titled “You Love Me” and her latest, titled “Thinking About You.”

The festival committee is thrilled that she will be joining them for the festival on Friday night, and invite everyone to come out to the Annie Oakley Festival to welcome her home, and sit and enjoy her wonderful music.

Follow the Annie Oakley Festival on Facebook, visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org for more details, or contact JoEllen Melling, Annie Oakley president, at mellings@embarqmail.com or by phone at 937-548-1018