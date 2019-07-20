Cowboy Mounted Shooting returns

GREENVILLE – The Annie Oakley Festival has announced the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association (CMSA) return once again to the festival to provide wonderful entertainment for all in attendance.

Come enjoy the activity in the 4-H Horse arena in the south end of the Darke County Fairgrounds, as competitors of all ages will enter the arena throughout the weekend. This is the fastest growing equestrian sport in the nation. Mounted contestants compete in this fast action timed event using two .45 caliber single action revolvers each loaded with five rounds of specially prepared blank ammunition. CMSA has a variety of levels of competition for everyone, ranging from novice levels to the seasoned professional.

Visit their website to keep up with all of the updated information: www.annieoakleyfestival.org. If you have any questions, or would like to help sponsor this event, contact JoEllen Melling, president of the Annie Oakley Festival Committee at mellings@embarqmail.com or at 937-548-1018 (please leave a message).