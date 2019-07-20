Drivers injured in two-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP – A two-vehicle accident Friday led to the injuries for both drivers. At approximately 10:12 a.m., emergency personnel from Arcanum fire and Rescue, Pitsburg Fire and Greenville Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the reports of a two-vehicle injury crash near the Delisle-Fourmans and Red River-West Grove Roads intersection.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the accident has revealed that a gray 2007 Mercury Mariner driven by 66-year-old Pamela Snyder, of Ansonia, was traveling north on Red River West Grove Road. Ms. Snyder’s vehicle entered the path of an eastbound 2007 tan GMC truck driven by 43-year-old Roland Fox, of Laura causing a collision between the two vehicles. Ms. Snyder’s vehicle continued off the right side of the roadway coming to rest at the edge of a field while Mr. Fox’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway coming to rest in the front lawn of a private residence located at 9510 Delisle-Fourmans Road.

Ms. Snyder was mechanically extricated from her vehicle before prior to being treated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue for her injuries and transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Mr. Fox was treated by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare. The conditions of those involved in the accident are unknown.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of this Mercury Mariner had to be mechanically extricated.