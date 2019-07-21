Poultry Days Bicentennial Chicken

VERSAILLES – For the first time ever, Poultry Days is serving its world-famous chicken outside of the festival. In recognition of the Versailles Bicentennial, Poultry Days Chicken will be available for pre-sale only. Buy pre-sale tickets at: Versailles S&L, Versailles Second National Bank, and the Versailles IGA.

The traditional dinner comes with chips, applesauce, roll & butter and orange drink. The price for the dinners will not increase and will remain $8. Dinners will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 14 at the Versailles School Board Offices, 459 S. Center, Versailles. They are looking forward to the Celebration in the Park also being held on Sept. 14 at Heritage Park. Pick up your chicken and spend the day at Heritage Park for a day of music, fireworks and attractions.