SERO meeting

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Chapter of SERO (School Employee Retirees of Ohio) will be having a restructuring meeting at the Moose Lodge in Greenville on July 30. Lunch will be at noon; come a little early to order the special or off the menu.

The meeting will be at 1 p.m. with Valerie Rodgers, executive director of SERO, reporting on SERO and SERS current issues. Alan Kearns, AMBA representative, will report on SERO member benefits.

All eligible past employees from this chapter, as well as newer retirees, are welcome to attend this very informative meeting. It is vital for all on top of their benefits and what the state is doing with them.

They are looking to fill the officer positions at this meeting. It is not a huge commitment since there will only be two or three meetings a year.

Contact Tammy Eichler to RSVP or get more information at (937) 547-0075. They are hoping to build a big new chapter – spread the word to other retirees to attend this special meeting to learn about SERO membership benefits.