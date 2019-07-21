PERI meeting

GREENVILLE – The next meeting/luncheon of the Darke County Retired Public Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, at the VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. The cost of the lunch is $9, which is payable at the door.

The guest speaker will be Christy Prakel, executive director of the Darke County Foundation.

Anyone who has retired and is affiliated with the Ohio Public Employees (OPERS) is welcome to attend and is eligible to join the local chapter of PERI. If you would like to attend this meeting, you will need to make reservations by calling Vivian Nieport, attendance and contract chairman, at (937) 548-3961 on or before Sunday, July 28. If there is no answer, please leave a message and Vivian will return you call. Current members will be contacted by the PERI calling committee.