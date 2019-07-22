Girl Scout Day Camp

GREENVILLE – Fifty-seven Darke County Girl Scouts spent three days at the Girl Scout Little house June 17, 18 and 19 for a “Discover your Princess” Day Camp. The girls learned to sew like Cinderella, cook like Princess Tiana, art with Rupunzel, sling shots like Mulan, Tinkerbell’s pixie dust (sand art), and lots of games including hitting a Flynn Rider piñata with a frying pan. If you’re interested in joining Girl Scouts, call Christy at 937-467-4582.

