DCP Friends of Parks

GREENVILLE – The Friends of the Darke County Parks will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and is held in the Assembly Room of the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center. Dr. Margaret Hensel will present a program on one of her recent bird watching/nature trips to an exotic location in the world. Come and find out more about their organization as they head into the fall schedule of events at the parks. They will be making plans to help the staff in many fall programs, including Prairie Days in September. For more information, call the park office at 937-548-0165 or go to www.darkecountyparks.org.