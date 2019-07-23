DCP hosts Kayak Rescue

GREENVILLE – Kayaking is fun and easy… but what happens when you capsize? Let an ACA certified naturalist teach you the best way to capsize, how to re-enter your boat while on the water and how to help a friend to safety. This program is open to all paddler skill levels. Join them at the Bish Discovery Center on July 29 at 6 p.m.

Registration is required. The fee is $15.

Visit http://www.darkecountyparks.org/ to create an account and register today! For more information call the Nature Center, 937-548-0165.