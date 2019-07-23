Wayne Lakes seeks candidates

WAYNE LAKES – The positions of mayor and two council seats in the Village of Wayne Lakes are available for election in November this year. Each of the three positions has a term of four years that will begin in January 2020.

“I’ve had interest in being on council in Wayne Lakes for several years, but recognized I didn’t have time to make a several-year commitment. When the former mayor resigned earlier this year, I offered and accepted being mayor for the relatively short remainder of that term. Due to personal time constraints, I will not be running for mayor, or for council, this year,” said Denise Wetzel, current mayor of Wayne Lakes. “It has been a great learning experience though, and I encourage anyone in the Village to consider running for mayor or council. It’s definitely a good way to gain a better understanding and appreciation for what’s involved.”

The Darke County Board of Elections required petition filing deadline is Aug. 7.