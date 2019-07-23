Streamlining tax code

COLUMBUS – Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) is joint-sponsoring a bill with Rep. Derek Merrin (R) to streamline the Ohio tax code. At their direction, the Legislative Service Commission identified errors in the tax code, of which 125 are corrected by HB 197. HB 197 fixes typographical errors, incorrect or non-existent cross references, obsolete sections, awkward organization, and generic references to the effective date of an amendment.

“Thrilled to be working on tax policy here in Ohio,” said Powell. “The tax code is confusing, and HB 197 will help clean up some of the mistakes in the code that make it hard to read. This bill will make it easier for businesses and families to thrive in our state.”

The bill had its first hearing in Ways and Means Committee. You can read the bill and see the analysis at www.ohiohouse.gov if you search legislation for HB 197. As always, if you have state government concerns you can give our office a call at 614-466-8114 or email Rep80@ohiohouse.gov.