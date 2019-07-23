JT’s Brew & Grill supports youth

GREENVILLE – “I love this program,” said Trisha Hill, Manager of JT’s Brew & Grill in Greenville. A request for support got a quick response from Hill, who offered to have an Empowering Darke County Youth day at her restaurant.

That day – June 26 – resulted in a large donation for Empowering programs. Guests were not required to turn in a flyer or otherwise indicate their support… if they enjoyed a great meal on that day they helped JT’s in its goal to help Darke County Youth.

JT’s Brew & Grill, 1475 Wagner Avenue, is a strong supporter of the community it serves, having held multiple “community service” days over the years. They will be holding another “Day for Empowering” in the fall, after the new school year begins. JT’s Brew & Grill operates restaurants in St. Marys and Greenville.

Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Partner. It will be beginning its fourth year of After School Tutoring in Greenville this fall. The summer program, available to all Darke County students is about to wrap up. Since 2016 Empowering tutors and volunteers have provided over 15,000 hours of academic help to 612 students in all Darke County school districts.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth provides After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.