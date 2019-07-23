Heat doesn’t stop festival-goers

NORTH STAR –Despite the excess heat this past weekend, the annual North Star Picnic was well attended.

“It went great,” said Mike McClurg, who was in charge of the parade. “The heat kept attendance down a little but it was good overall.”

He said there were 50 units in the parade on Sunday.

Steve Rindler reported there were 59 cars in the Cruise-In on Saturday evening.

“We have had as high as 130 cars and as low as 34,” he said. “But, for the weather, this year’s was good.”

The two-day festival, as usual, had lots to offer the entire family.

A co-ed softball game was held both Friday and Saturday evenings. There were a number of games for the family, including bingo and the cake tent, as well as entertainment on the main stage. Featured on Sunday were the Antique Tractor Show, the annual Angel Run, as well as the parade and other events, including a pedal tractor pull, a corn hole tournament, a double-elimination dodge ball tournament and a Diaper Derby.

There was plenty of food as well as BBQ Chicken by Rockey for festival-goers.

The North Star Picnic is sponsored by the North Star Community Fire Department and North Star American Legion.

Steve Ruhenkamp, on the right, is shown performing with a group at the North Star Picnic Saturday night. The hot temperatures didn’t keep many people away from the annual festival. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_NORTHSTAR-RUHENKAMP-BAND.jpg Steve Ruhenkamp, on the right, is shown performing with a group at the North Star Picnic Saturday night. The hot temperatures didn’t keep many people away from the annual festival. Linda Moody|DarkeCountyMedia Fifty-nine cars with their owners showed up Saturday night for the North Star Cruise-In. The count was down this year on the number of vehicles, but picnic officials were satisified with those that turned up for it. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_CRUISEINNORTHSTAR.jpg Fifty-nine cars with their owners showed up Saturday night for the North Star Cruise-In. The count was down this year on the number of vehicles, but picnic officials were satisified with those that turned up for it. Linda Moody|DarkeCountyMedia

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

