Wysong wins fitness classes

GREENVILLE – Fit by Loy, a new fitness studio in downtown Greenville, celebrated its opening with a huge giveaway to one lucky winner – free fitness classes for a year. The winner, Cheryl Wysong, of Greenville, was announced via social media Sunday afternoon.

“We are thrilled that Cheryl won our opening week giveaway,” said Nicole Loy, owner of Fit by Loy. “We hope this gives her the opportunity to explore all of our classes throughout the year.”

“That was a super exciting phone call,” said Wysong. “Now to get some friends to join me in these fun classes. It’s like getting a workout while just having fun!”

Fit by Loy offers cardio drumming, belly dancing, yoga, REFIT, Throwback, and jump rope classes Monday through Thursday at 120 W. Third Street in downtown Greenville. Their goal is to offer energizing classes, comfortable apparel, and awesome events that make you smile and come back for more. Details on Fit by Loy can be found at www.fitbyloy.com.