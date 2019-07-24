Greenville BPW holds fundraiser

GREENVILLE – Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) held its annual chicken BBQ dinner fundraiser June 19. BPW thanks all those who purchased tickets for the fundraiser. Thanks also to the Greenville VFW Post 7262 for allowing the club to use their facilities for the drive up deliveries and to Eikenberry’s IGA for providing the bags for the dinners.

The next meeting will be Sept. 19; however, the BPW Club is working on its annual Guest Night “What a Girl Wants’ fundraiser scheduled for Oct. 10. Follow the Greenville BPW Club Facebook page for more details, activities planned for the evening, and the Super Raffle.

The money raised from the chicken dinner fundraiser will be used to award scholarships. This year, the club was able to award five $750 scholarship to young women of Darke County. Contact membership chair Sonya Crist at 937-423-6357 or sonyacrist@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page at Greenville BPW Club to learn more about the club.