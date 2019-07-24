UC Lions work fair

WINCHESTER, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club and wives worked the noon shift at the Randolph County 4-H Fair on July 22. The club assisted with food preparation, serving and clean up. The Union City Lions are proud to be a part of this youth oriented activity which involves all of the Randolph County 4-H Clubs.

Pictured are Gary Miller, Hoddy Speight, Tom Cline, Loretta Hindsley, Len Hindsley, Dave Lenkensdofer, Mary Ann Lenkensdofer, Eddie Speight, Toni Griffith, Owen Griffith, and Larry Amspaugh. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_UC-Lions-4H-web.jpeg Pictured are Gary Miller, Hoddy Speight, Tom Cline, Loretta Hindsley, Len Hindsley, Dave Lenkensdofer, Mary Ann Lenkensdofer, Eddie Speight, Toni Griffith, Owen Griffith, and Larry Amspaugh. Courtesy photo