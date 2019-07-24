Posted on by

UC Lions work fair


Pictured are Gary Miller, Hoddy Speight, Tom Cline, Loretta Hindsley, Len Hindsley, Dave Lenkensdofer, Mary Ann Lenkensdofer, Eddie Speight, Toni Griffith, Owen Griffith, and Larry Amspaugh.

Pictured are Gary Miller, Hoddy Speight, Tom Cline, Loretta Hindsley, Len Hindsley, Dave Lenkensdofer, Mary Ann Lenkensdofer, Eddie Speight, Toni Griffith, Owen Griffith, and Larry Amspaugh.


Courtesy photo

WINCHESTER, Ind. – The Union City Lions Club and wives worked the noon shift at the Randolph County 4-H Fair on July 22. The club assisted with food preparation, serving and clean up. The Union City Lions are proud to be a part of this youth oriented activity which involves all of the Randolph County 4-H Clubs.

Pictured are Gary Miller, Hoddy Speight, Tom Cline, Loretta Hindsley, Len Hindsley, Dave Lenkensdofer, Mary Ann Lenkensdofer, Eddie Speight, Toni Griffith, Owen Griffith, and Larry Amspaugh.
https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_UC-Lions-4H-web.jpegPictured are Gary Miller, Hoddy Speight, Tom Cline, Loretta Hindsley, Len Hindsley, Dave Lenkensdofer, Mary Ann Lenkensdofer, Eddie Speight, Toni Griffith, Owen Griffith, and Larry Amspaugh. Courtesy photo