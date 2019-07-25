Campaign continues progress

DARKE COUNTY — Things are looking great for the Great Darke County Fair Building Campaign thanks to recent contributions that now bring the total to $2,225,000.

Matt Hughes of Cincinnati-based nonprofit consulting firm Fair Funding LLC shared the news Wednesday afternoon.

Some of the most recent contributors not reported after last week’s Fair Board meeting includes Keller Grain, Bill, and Beth Davenport, Darke Rural Electric Cooperative Inc., Rumpke, Cy Schwieterman Inc., Ed Erisman, Darke County Foundation, and Jared and Alicia Marker in their sons’ names – Luke and Owen Marker.

As contributions continue to pour in, it goes back to “all gifts matter,” said Hughes. However, while gifts towards the building campaign are welcome until the end of the year, for recognition purposes at this year’s fair, the last day to pledge will be Friday, Aug. 2.

Donators will receive special recognition during the 163rd Great Darke County Fair with banners prominently displayed on several buildings on the fairgrounds.

Contributions may be made during the fair as Hughes will be hosting a booth (location yet to be determined).

When asked why individuals and businesses donate, Hughes shared it revolves around a passion for the fair and especially for the kids. He reflected on Rachel Fearon who shared at a recent fair board meeting how 4-H Club members made a special visit to twenty-some businesses that had made pledges. The kids had delivered cookies and treats to the businesses to share their thanks and appreciation.

Fearon had also shared how the Barrow Boosters had raised$5000 towards the campaign; marking the monies for the new swine barn. Once again highlighting how every gift matters.

The $2.5 million Great Darke County Fair Building Campaign will see over 60,000 square feet of new buildings – a new swine facility, goat facility, and a dog barn.

When completed, the swine facility will include an HVAC, prep kitchen, a loading dock, restrooms, and overhead doors. It will also be available, similar to the old barn, for a variety of venues including weddings and storage during the off-season.

For more information about the campaign, contact Matt Hughes at (513) 379-7321 or email him at hjimmymatt@aol.com.

Updates on the campaign can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/newbuildingcapitalcampaign/.

All gifts matter for new buildings

By Bethany J. Royer-DeLong Darkecountymedia.com

Reach reporter Bethany J. Royer-DeLong at 937/548-3330 or email broyer-delong@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features, and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

