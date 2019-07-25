Spille joins Light Foundation staff

GREENVILLE — The Light Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2001 by three-time Super Bowl Champion and New England Patriot Matt Light, has decided to add an administrative assistant to the Ohio-based team.

Brandi Spille has been named to take on the new role. She will join program director April Brubaker and facility manager Brian Rehmert at Chenoweth Trails. T

The purpose of the position is to support day-to-day operations and bring new eyes to the communications department in order to help get the community involved in the organization’s events, programs, and fundraising. Spille also will be of assistance to Brubaker with ongoing initiatives – including planning, organizing, staffing, leading, and assisting program activities.

“I’m really excited to be on board to help the Light Foundation with their mission of providing youth with unique outdoor learning experiences that assist them in reaching their highest potential,” Spille said. “I love watching the faces of people that enter Chenoweth Trails for the first time really light up. There is a lot to offer at this well-kept facility and I can’t wait to help promote all the incredible events that take place here.”

Spille is a Greenville native and brings a lot of hands-on experience to the foundation. She graduated from Greenville High School in 2012, then went on to obtain her bachelor of science degree in agri-business at Wilmington College, where she graduated in 2015. Since graduation she has utilized her degree with ag-based companies and on her family’s grain and cattle farm in Darke County.

Spille is active in the Darke County 4-H program, where she is an adviser for livestock in General 4-H Club. She also is involved in the Darke County Wildflower Garden Club. Her love for the outdoors, being active in the community, and enjoyment of working with the youth makes her a great fit for this position.

Chenoweth Trails has been a happening place the past couple of weeks with many rentals and Camp Vohokase wrapping up. They are also gearing up for their first ever STEM Timber Frame Leadership Camp, which is a three-day camp taught by Matt Light. Preparation for the Gauntlet also has begun, which will take place Aug. 3. Day-of-race sign-up is available for those interested in joining the fun.