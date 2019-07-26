Summer wrap up at APL

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Public Library has had a very busy summer with the popular Summer Reading Program, other special activities, and keeping patrons stocked with books and movies for the summer. The library also now has a telescope and mobile hot spots for adult patrons to check out.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m., the library will be hosting its annual end of summer party for patrons. Come on over for hot dogs, popcorn, balloons, games, and more. This is a free event for the community.

The August book club meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. They will be meeting at the gazebo in Ivester Park. No registration is needed for the book club, and newcomers are always welcome. Patrons are encouraged to call the library if they have questions.

There will be no adult coloring session in August. It will resume in September.

As a reminder, the library will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 22 during fair week.

APL can be reached at 937-692-8484. Patrons can search the website, www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org, find them on Facebook, and follow on Twitter.