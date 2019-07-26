Arts coming to First Friday

GREENVILLE – If you love the arts you won’t want to miss Main Street Greenville’s First Friday event for August, the Artisan Stroll! The event will feature multiple different vendors, each offering art or unique hand crafted items!

The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Greenville on Friday, Aug. 2. “It will be a jam-packed night, with so much to see and do,” said Susan Fowble, event chair volunteer. “We are excited to see everyone downtown.”

Vendors will be set-up on the sidewalks in front of downtown businesses to showcase their items. The list of items offered includes paintings, ceramics, jewelry, drawings, re-purposed home decor, photography, and much more.

In addition to the art on display, many activities and demonstrations will take place throughout the evening, such as live music at multiple locations, face-painting, Chalk-the-Block (a sidewalk chalk contest), free hotdogs and brats provided by Greenville National Bank, free ice cream provided by First Congregational Church, and more.

During the First Friday event, the Urban Park built by YOLO of Darke County will be celebrating its grand opening. All are welcome to attend the celebration as this new space is adopted into the community. There will be music by the Green de Villes, yard games, treats, drinks, and a free showing of The Incredibles II at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.).

Beginning in March, the committee (consisting of Susan Fowble, Patti Jetter, Kim Murray, Mary Saintignon, Nancy Person, and Debbie Niekamp) volunteered their time to work with Main Street Greenville to create the event.

“The Artisan Stroll is one of our largest First Friday events of the year and it would not be possible without the hard work of the committee. They begin planning this event well in advance to make sure there will be a wide variety of vendors and activities for all to enjoy,” said Crysta Hutchinson Bloomingdale, executive director of Main Street Greenville.

Flyers will be handed out the night of the event with the schedule and the locations of each vendor. Main Street Greenville will also post the information its website and Facebook page.

Main Street Greenville is also pleased to announce the return of the art contest to the Artisan Stroll. This juried contest is open to all accepted participants of the Artisan Stroll, although participation in the contest is not required to display your work at the Artisan Stroll.

The theme of the contest is “Shades of Summer.” Artists are encouraged to submit pieces which celebrate the variety of hues, intense saturations, and unique light quality that the summer season brings. Pieces of all mediums will be accepted for participation in the contest and artists will have a chance to win cash prizes of up to $200. The art contest has been generously sponsored by the Darke County Endowment for the Arts.

The First Friday: Artisan Stroll is kindly sponsored by the Jordan Agency. Reach them at www.jordanagencygreenville.com or 937-548-1606.

To learn more, visit www.mainstreetgreenville.org or call 937-548-4998. Like the organization on Facebook to receive updates on a regular basis (www.facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville).