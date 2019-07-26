Annie’s Memorial Shooting Competition

GREENVILLE – Do you think you can shoot like Annie? Join the competition on Saturday, Aug. 10. The Annie Oakley Center Foundation in cooperation with the Darke County Fish & Game Club will host “Annie’s Memorial Shoot.” The event coincides with Annie’s birthday weekend. Competitors will begin with a safety review class followed by a .22 long-rifle bullseye shoot.

Or do you want to learn to shoot like Annie? There is also a class for beginners that will be focused on use of guns and safety with hands-on practice following the classroom instruction. Both classes will be taught by certified instructors and are limited to 25 participants each. But, neither class qualifies for the Concealed Carry License.

Both classes and the competition will be held at the Darke County Fish & Game Club in New Paris. The club is located just south of New Madison. The cost of $50 (with $40 for an additional family member) includes the instruction, required eye and ear protection (provided by Fastenal), rifle and handgun ammunition, lunch and a souvenir t-shirt. In case of rain, a covered firing range will be available. The event is from 9 a.m. –3 p.m. with a break for lunch.

Advanced registration for all ages is required. Participants must be at least 12-years-old, and those under age 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present during the entire class. The application and donation must be received by Aug. 1. Applicants after the first 25 for each level of instruction will be placed on a waiting list. For an application, please request one at annieoakleycenterfoundation813@gmail.com, print it at the website (annieoakleycenterfoundation.com), or call Brenda Ballengee at the number below.

Lunch for a non-shooting parent/guardian or guest should be pre-ordered for $8. Extra t-shirts are available for purchase at $10 for anyone interested.

Special thanks to the Fish & Game Club, Eikenberry’s, Fastenal, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for their help with this event. For additional information, contact Bruce Mikesell (937) 423-5717 or Brenda Ballengee (937) 467-1984.