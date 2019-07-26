Edison State’s enrollment events

PIQUA – Edison State Community College will host three enrollment events for new and returning students on Saturday, Aug. 3, Friday, Aug. 9, and Friday, Aug. 16, between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon at the Piqua Campus. The events are designed to expedite the application and enrollment processes for fall classes that begin Aug. 26.

The portion of the events designated for new students will include a one-stop registration opportunity. Those in attendance will meet with a Career Pathway Advisor to design a personalized education pathway, register, and enroll in classes. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the financial aid process, tour campus, complete orientation, and enjoy a complimentary breakfast.

New students will also be able to complete the ACCUPLACER assessment in reading, writing, and math. Students who have previously completed college math and English, or who have qualifying ACT or SAT scores, may not need to take the ACCUPLACER assessment test. Those new to Edison State are asked to arrive at 9 a.m.

Students who started pursuing education from Edison State but stopped attending before completing their degree are also invited to attend. Returning students may arrive any time during the event to register for upcoming fall semester classes, design a personalized education plan, meet with a Career Pathway Advisor to discuss career and academic goals, and enjoy breakfast.

Edison State currently offers over one hundred-degree, certificate, and short-term technical career pathways in business, engineering and manufacturing, health sciences, information technology, and social and public services. University transfer degrees are also available to students who wish to complete the first two years of a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree at Edison State before transferring to a four-year university.

Register to attend one the events by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/enroll. For more information, call 937-778-8600.