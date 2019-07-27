Standoff with GPD ends safely

GREENVILLE – A tense standoff with Greenville Police Department ended safely Saturday morning after a suicidal male was able to be peacefully taken into custody.

At approximately 9:17 a.m., officers from the Greenville Police Department were called to the railroad tracks in the area of Wayne Street in regards to two individuals on the tracks. Shortly after arrival, Greenville PD units requested the response of Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Rescue to the scene for assistance with one of the subjects who had climbed to the top of the trestle spanning across the Greenville Creek.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the unidentified male had climbed to the top of the trestle and was threatening to jump in an attempt to end his life. Officers were able to talk the jumper down after nearly two hours of tense negotiations and safely take him into custody without any further incident. The unidentified male was evaluated by Greenville Township Rescue before being transported to Wayne HealthCare for further evaluation. Officers on the scene stated charges will be considered as they continue with their investigation into the situation.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

First responders were involved in a two-hour standoff with a suicidal man at this railroad trestle. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_railroad-trestle-web.jpg First responders were involved in a two-hour standoff with a suicidal man at this railroad trestle. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com