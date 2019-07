GREENVILLE — The next Mini Food Truck Rally in the Park for 2019, will be on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will be held in the Greenville City Park, 610 E. Harmon Drive.

The food trucks participating on this particular Sunday are: Nacho Pig, Foreman’s Family Concessions, Homestead Spud, Wildfire Pizza and Creme de la Creme Cakery.

There will be a concert by the Greenville municipal band at 7 p.m. at the band shelter in the park.