Dugan, Hart win Little Miss, Mr. titles

GREENVILLE — Ciley Dugan, 5-year-old daughter of Chris and Cerah Dugan of New Madison, and 3-year-old Rylen Hart, son of Jared and Jorden Hart of New Weston, won the Little Miss and Mr. competition, respectively, at the Annie Oakley Festival Friday evening.

Runners-up were Evie Lynn Miller, 4, daughter of Scott and Shelley Miller of Greenville in the Little Miss category and the only other Little Mr. contestant, Anderson Eubank, 3, son of Chuck and Stacie Eubank, of Greenville, earned runner-up.

Also competing in the contest were Sophie Hart, 5, daughter of Jared and Jorden Hart; and Emery Linebaugh, 4, daughter of John and Lori Linebaugh of Union City.

Miss Annie Oakley 2019 Mandy Werner crowned the winners, who received special prizes.

JoEllen Melling, chairman of the Annie Oakley Festival, emceed the contest and judges were Jennifer Peck, Marla Werner and Mandy Werner.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_AOlittlemissmr.jpg

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.