MedFlight called to three-vehicle crash

BUTLER TOWNSHIP – A driver was transported by MedFlight Monday morning after being involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ohio State Routes 722 and 726. At approximately 11:49 a.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue as well as mutual aid from North Central Rescue of Eldorado, Northwest Fire of New Paris and MedFlight responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to a three-vehicle injury crash. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a white GMC Sierra owned and operated by Darke Rural Electric was traveling westbound on State Route 722 when the driver failed to notice and pulled out into oncoming traffic colliding with a black Honda CRV traveling southbound on State Route 726. Both vehicles collided with a white Peterbilt semi-tractor and trailer, owned and operated by Melhorn Trucking out of Mount Joy, PA, stopped facing eastbound on State Route 722.

The female driver of the Honda CRV was extricated from her vehicle by the New Madison Fire Department and treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue prior to being transported by MedFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for her injuries. A back seat juvenile passenger of the Honda CRV was treated on the scene by Tri-village rescue and transported to Preble County Medical Center in Eaton for his injuries.

Both drivers of the Peterbilt and the GMC Sierra were examined on the scene by North Central Rescue before refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

