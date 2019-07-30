Gathering at Garst a success

GREENVILLE – From the Living History Encampment to local artisans selling their wares to the periodic explosion of live cannon fire – the 9th annual Gathering at Garst enjoyed another successful year.

Held this past weekend, visitors to the Gathering were treated to a variety of activities and events, including several area musicians who performed in the entertainment tent and living history presentations at the annual encampment.

Again this year, the Gathering’s youngest visitors were invited to show their knowledge of Darke County by participating in the Eagle Eye Explorer Scavenger Hunt, where they earned beads to make their own necklace.

New for kids this year was the Can You Dig It? fossil exploration in front of the Garst Museum..

Greenville fifth-grader Audrey Swiger and her brother, pre-schooler Liam, said their favorite experience at The Gathering remained the “horses.” and especially, said Audrey “the carriage rides.” Although she knows who Annie Oakley is, Audrey also said she discovered some new facts about Greenville’s famous sharpshooter.

Entertainment remained a draw at the Gathering this year, with a huge crowd gathering Saturday evening for Buzz Ford Presents The American Kings concert, featuring 1950s and 1960s “doo wop and sock hop” hits.

Lewis and Clark’s Trailside Tavern also kept busy, serving local beers and wines throughout the event.

The Gathering is held the last weekend in July, with the 2020 event planned for July 25-26.

Visitors to The Gathering at Garst were treated to periodic cannon firing at the Living History Encampment. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_Gathering-encampment.jpg Visitors to The Gathering at Garst were treated to periodic cannon firing at the Living History Encampment. The Gathering featured a variety of entertainment, including the Clockwork Clown. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_Gathering-Clown.jpg The Gathering featured a variety of entertainment, including the Clockwork Clown.

