Magoteax earns Residential Landscaping Award

GREENVILLE — The Residential Landscaping Award, sponsored by The Ohio Association of Garden Clubs and the Ladybug Garden Club, was presented to Robin Magoteax of Sugar Maple Drive for outstanding achievement in design and maintenance of her residential property and for community beautification.

Magoteax is very dedicated to her gardens with creative displays of annuals in antique containers. She selected a large iron pot, bicycles, a child’s chair and a vintage walker, suitcases, small grocery carts, picnic tables and numerous other items to stage her container plantings.

Magoteax said she gets her inspiration from her mother and a good friend, who urged her to love and appreciate her daily three-hour watering job. She moved into her home last October, had a heart attack in December, and has devoted her good health now to her gardens.