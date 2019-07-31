ODOT road projects

DARKE COUNTY – The following closures have been announced by the Ohio Department of Transportation in Darke County.

North Broadway Street between W. Main Street and Magnolia Drive, daily lane closures through Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in both directions using flaggers.

SR 47 between McGreevey Road and Rehmerts Run Road, BRIDGE CLOSURE through Aug. 12. The official detour is: SR 185 to SR 48 to SR 66.

US 127 between US 36 and SR 121, daily lane closures through Dec. 6 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Kruckeberg Road between SR 121 and Jaysville St. Johns Road, ROAD CLOSURE through Dec. 6. The official detour is: SR 121 to Jaysville St. Johns Road.

SR 121 between Preble County Line and New Madison corporation limit, daily lane closures through Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

SR 118 between SR 49 and Russ Road, ROAD CLOSURE through Aug. 30. The official detour is: SR 49 to SR 47.