Karas speaks at POP

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center invites the community to its bi-monthly event for people with Parkinson’s Disease and their families. Power Over Parkinson’s meets to empower, socialize, and learn, and the next class will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 4 p.m., at Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in the Main Dining Room.

The guest speaker will be DiAnne Karas. She will discuss her book When Does It Get Easier? Turning Tragedies into Triumphs. Ms. Karas draws on five decades of experience as a nurse, a medical journalist, an ordained minister, financial advisor, and most recently, an author. She brings a personal, powerful, and inspiring message. Ms. Karas runs a holistic financial advising practice of helping clients not only make money, but most importantly, helping them live the kind of life that matters.

The Power Over Parkinson’s session will be led by Shannon Condon, M.A. CCC-SLP and Dr. Gina Boerger, PT, DPT. Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center hopes to offer positive resources to people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.

This is a free meeting. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information or to RSVP, contact Dr. Stephen Winner at 937-526-0112 or swinner@remedytherapy.net.

If you are interested in learning more about Versailles Rehab or would like to schedule a personalized tour, call 937-526-5570.